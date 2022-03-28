Manchester United have renewed their interest in Tottenham Hostour star Harry Kane as the summer window approaches closer. The England international is back on United's target list as the club aims to land a proven goal-scorer. The Red Devils had signed Cristiano Ronaldo this season but are looking to add more firepower to their attack. Manchester United Transfer News: Luis Enrique In Contention For Managerial Role Along With Erik ten Hag.

According to the latest reports, Manchester United are in the mix to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur as the transfer window re-opens at the end of the season. The English international was close to leaving the club last summer but ended up staying as the club refused to let him go.

Manchester City were targeting the striker last season but his future could lie in the other half of the city as United look to acquire his services. It is understood that Tottenham Hotspur will need a fee upward of £100 million if they are to let their star man leave.

Manchester United started the season with Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in their ranks. However, come next season none of them could be at the club. This has seen the Red Devils enter the transfer market in search of a striker.

The club has always had a long-standing interest in Harry Kane and will be aiming to land him. It is understood that Manchester United were interested in the forward last season as well but had to delay any potential offer in order to fund Jadon Sancho's move.

After a difficult start under Nuno Espirito Santo, Harry Kane has found his form under Antonio Conte and is once again Spurs' main man. It is understood that agent Jorge Mendes is working to bring potential strikers to North London in case of the England captain's departure.

