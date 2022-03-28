Manchester United have had difficulties replicating their success under Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. The Red Devils have appointed a number of managers since the Scotsman's departure with Ole Gunner Solskjar being the latest coach to be sacked. However, the Premier League giants are sounding out recruitments and Spain boss Luis Enrique is among the favourites for the job at Old Trafford. Thomas Tuchel Tops Manchester United Managerial Shortlist, Club Wants To Appoint German Before Season Ends.

According to a report from The Express, Manchester United are interested in Luis Enrique, who is in contention for the new managerial role despite Ajax boss Erik ten Hag being tipped as the front-runner. The Premier League giants are looking at a successor for Ralf Rangnick, who will take over in the advisor role from next season onwards.

Luis Enrique has done well as the coach of the Spanish national team since his appointment and has caught the eye of the Manchester United hierarchy, Erik ten Hag is the favourite for the soon-to-be vacant managerial role, but there is no guarantee that the Dutchman will take over.

Both Enrique and Ten Hag are the front runners as Manchester United look to appoint a manager that will bring long-term success to the club. Meanwhile, Sevilla boss Julien Lopetegui and PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino are also in contention.

Luis Enrique has a great managerial record at the club level. After managing sides like AS Roma and Celta Vigo he took his former club Barcelona to a Champions League and travel success in 2015. He also won the league title in his second season in charge.

With the Spanish national team, Enrique has re-invented the team that looked lost after the retirement of several veteran stars. They made it to the Euro 2020 semi-finals and won the Nations League under the Soanird manager. Spain has also booked its spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

