Ligue 1 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: The eyes of the footballing world turn to the Parc des Princes on February 9 as Paris Saint-Germain host Olympique de Marseille in the 107th edition of Le Classique. Both sides currently locked in a fierce battle at the top of the Ligue 1 table. PSG currently lead the standings with 48 points, but with second-placed Lens breathing down their necks and Marseille just nine points behind in third, this fixture could prove a decisive turning point in the 2025–26 title race. PSG Claims Trophée des Champions 2026 in Dramatic Penalty Shootout Against Marseille, Lucas Chevalier Labeled Hero.

How to Watch PSG vs Marseille Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Ligue 1 action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Just like live telecast, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live streaming available online in India as well. There is no official streaming partner of Ligue 1 2025-26 in India, and as a result, fans in India would not be able to watch PSG vs Marseille live streaming on any platform. Fans, however, can follow PSG vs Marseille live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. OneFootball might provide live online streaming options for Ligue 1 2025-26.

Telecast: Unfortunately, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India would not be able to watch PSG vs Marseille live on any TV channel. Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Know All About Morocco Football Team Captain and PSG Footballer Rumoured To Be Dating Nora Fatehi.

Match Fact

Category Details Competition Ligue 1 2025–26 Venue Parc des Princes, Paris Date Monday, 9 February 2026 (IST) Kick-off Time 01:15 AM IST (Mon) Ligue 1 Standings PSG (1st - 48pts) vs Marseille (3rd - 39pts) PSG Key Player Goncalo Ramos Marseille Key Player Mason Greenwood

PSG Injury Concerns

Luis Enrique’s PSG enter the match following a medical update that has left the squad somewhat depleted. The club confirmed on Saturday that midfielder Fabian Ruiz remains sidelined as he continues treatment, while young prospect Quentin Ndjantou is set for surgery on a right hamstring injury that will keep him out for several months.

On a more positive note, Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia appears to have recovered from an ankle knock and is expected to start. For Marseille, manager Roberto De Zerbi is aiming to become the first coach since 2010 to complete a league double over PSG, following their 1-0 victory at the Velodrome earlier this season.

