Manchester United ended Manchester City’s 21-match winning run with a 2-0 victory at the Etihad on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw scored at the start of each half to halt City’s 28-match unbeaten run in all competitions. The win helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United leapfrog Leicester City into second place and move 11 points behind City. This was United’s first win in four matches across all competitions and extended their unbeaten away run to 22 league matches. With this win, Solskjaer has also won three consecutive matches at the Etihad. Twitter was full of praise for the Red Devils after their win over the title favourites. Roberto Firmino Becomes Latest Liverpool Injury Casualty As Reds Lose At Anfield For Sixth Successive Game.

City enjoyed more possession, had more shots on target but lacked the finishing touch. The only time the home side really tested United goalkeeper Dean Henderson was when Olexandr Zinchenko forced Henderson into a diving save after 24 minutes. The others either shot straight or over. Illkay Gundogan had two openings but both times he lamely put the ball straight to the goalkeeper while Kevin de Bruyne looked out of sorts and Riyad Mahraz blasted one into the stands. Steven Gerrard Leads Rangers To First Scottish Premiership Title in 10 Years.

United went ahead as early as the 1st minute when Gabriel Jesus tripped Anthony Martial inside the City penalty box. Jesus, who had conceded possession inside his own half, was eager to win it back and in the process fouled Martial when the United striker was lining up to take a shot. Fernandes stepped up and converted to give United the lead.

The visitors could have had a second minutes later when Shaw found himself with space inside the City box. But his shot was straight at Ederson. The United left-back would get his goal eventually just five minutes into the second half finishing off a move he had started after a quick one-two with Marcus Rashford. Take a look at some top reactions on Twitter.

Manchester is Read

Manchester Derby Goes To Red Devils

The Manchester Derby goes to the Red Devils. 🔴 #MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/RNjWGP3spL — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 7, 2021

Ole Gunnar After Winning Each of His Last Three Visits to Etihad

A Great Week for All United Fans?

Where Was This Manchester United in the Last Six Matches

Manchester United End City's Streak

21-0 for Manchester city till now United coming to make it 21-1 #ManchesterDerby pic.twitter.com/2LFT77ZDPp — Pravesh🇳🇵 (@ehh_hora) March 7, 2021

Manchester is Red

City still remain on top of the league table and are the favourites to clinch the Premier League title. They are currently 11 points ahead of second-placed United after 28 rounds. Guardiola’s side host Southampton on Wednesday while United host AC Milan in the first leg of round of 16 Europa League clash.

