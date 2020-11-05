Manchester United are preparing a change in the dugout as the Red Devils are looking at former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjar at the helm. The Norwegian has been the manager of the Red Devils for nearly two years but is yet to make a considerable impact and is now under pressure after a poor string of results at the start of the new season. Who Is Mauricio Pochettino? 5 Things to Know About Potential Manchester United Manager Who May Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have made contacts with the representatives of Mauricio Pochettino amid the team’s dismal form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It is understood that the club are losing faith in the Norwegian manager and are looking for an immediate change if possible. Juventus Director Addresses Paul Pogba Transfer Rumours, Says ‘We All Care for Him’.

Manchester United hierarchy were supporting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the dial performance against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday, seems to have changed their stance. However, the club are still reluctant to part ways with the manager so early into the season but will decide to part ways if the team loses against Everton on the weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino has been away from football since he was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur last November. The Argentine manager wanted to take some time to himself but is now ready to make a comeback and himself is interested in taking the Manchester United job if it becomes available. Pochettino guided Spurs to their maiden Champions League final appearance in 2019.

Manchester United have lost three of their six games in the Premier League this season and are yet to win a single point at home in the domestic league. The Red Devils have not lost four of their first seven in a league campaign since 1989-90. The international break will follow the game against Everton, which will give United hierarchy to reach a decision.

