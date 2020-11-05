Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United has always been a point of debate as the Frenchman is more often than linked with a move to his former side Juventus or some other top European team. Recently, Juventus’ director Fabio Paratici opened about the transfer rumours surrounding the 27-year-old and stated that he still holds a special place in the hearts of the record Italian champions. Paul Pogba To Retire From France National Team? Manchester United Star Brands Rumours As 'Unacceptable Fake News'.

Paul Pogba moved to Juventus in 2016 and was one of the most important players in his trophy-laden four years at the club. The Frenchman left the Italian giants in 2016 and returned to Manchester United for a record fee, but is yet to fully assert his dominance in the Red Devils’ squad as inconsistent performances and injuries have seen show only the glimpses of his undeniable quality. Manchester United Star Paul Pogba Wants Juventus Move.

Due to this, Paul Pogba has always been linked with a move away from Manchester United with the players himself stating on several occasions that he would like to play for Real Madrid. A return to Juventus has also been touted with the Italian giants’ director claiming the BIanoneri still care for their former star.

‘Right now, Pogba is a Manchester United player and it is far too early to think about future transfer targets’ Fabio Paratici told Sky Sports Italia. ‘We all care for Pogba here, one of many ex-players who gave Juve so much, but it's too early to talk about future objectives. We are concentrated on constructing this team for this season, that is where our focus lies. He added.

Paul Pogba hasn’t had the best of starts to the new season as both he and Manchester United have struggled to produce consistent performances, a thing which has been synonymous with them in recent years. The Red Devils are yet to win a game at home in Premier League and recently lost to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

