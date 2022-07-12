Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains uncertain after the Portuguese superstar handed in his transfer request. The 37-year-old joined Manchester United last season but is reluctant about continuing after the club failed to reach the Champions League and are yet to make any major signings this season. However, the Premier League outfit remain hopeful of the star's stay. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Manchester United Head Coach Erik ten Hag Shares Thoughts on Star Player’s Old Trafford Future.

According to a report from The Times, Manchester United believe that they can change Cristiano Ronaldo's mind about leaving the club. Richard Arnold is working to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to withdraw his transfer request and at least, see out his contract. Thomas Tuchel Gives Cryptic Response When Asked About Chelsea's Interest in Signing Portugal Star (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo still has a year left on his current deal, which sees him stay at Manchester United till June 30, 2023. The club also have an option to extend it by a year but it looks far-fetched at the moment.

The 37-year-old is searching for new clubs after the Premier League outfit had a disappointing campaign last season. The Red Devils failed to qualify for the Champions League and are yet to make any marquee signings in this transfer window, despite being linked to several superstars.

This saw the six-time Ballon your winner begin a search for new teams where he can play regular top-tier European football. However, the club are confident that they are making headways in convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to stay.

It is understood that there is no bad blood between the two parties. Arnold has been impressed by how Ronaldo's camp has handled his exit request as he believes that there is a chance to open dialogue between all involved to discuss further steps.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not a part of Manchester United's pre-season tour as he is absent with the club's permission to handle some family issues. The Red Devils are set to face Premier League rivals Liverpool in a friendly game in Thailand to begin their preparations for the next season.

