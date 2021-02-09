Manchester United have stumbled in the title race over the past few weeks and with each passing matchday, it looks like another year without the crown for the Red Devils. This makes their next assignment, a FA Cup tie against West Ham United, of immense importance. While it gives them a chance to continue in their race for winning a Cup, it also is an opportunity to get over the heart-breaking draw with Everton. Defence has been a problem for the Red Devils ever since the inception of the season and time and again it has faltered against pace. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the Hammers are in fine form at the moment and it will take a special effort to get a win against the Londoners. Lionel Messi Pips Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr to Win Best Men’s Player of the Decade Award by IFFHS.

Paul Pogba has been ruled out for few weeks with a thigh injury which is a massive blow for the hosts. Anthony Martial is set to replace the misfiring Marcus Rashford, who could do away with a rest. Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani continue to drive Manchester United’s attack and off late Scott McTominay has also chipped in with the goals, which is a good sign for the team. Eric Bailly is not completely fit hence he had a real chance to start in the contest.

Jesse Lingard cannot face parent club Manchester United which means Jarrod Bowen will continue playing on the right. Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek’s partnership in midfield will continue with the latter having his red card wiped off by the FA. Andriy Yarmolenko is set to lead the Hammers’ attack and lining up behind him will be playmaker Manuel Lanzini.

When is Manchester United vs West Ham United, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Manchester United vs West Ham United clash in FA Cup 2020-21 will be played at Old Trafford on January 10, 2021 (Tuesday mid-night). The match is scheduled to start at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs West Ham United, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match?

Manchester United vs West Ham United match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Sony Network and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs West Ham United, FA Cup 2020–21 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Manchester United vs West Ham United for its online fans in India. Tough game for Manchester United considering they rarely play well at home but if their defence holds well, they should progress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2021 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).