Lionel Messi added another shining jewel to his already illustrious crown by clinching the best “men’s player of the decade” award on Sunday. The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) picked the Barcelona over the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, and Andres Iniesta, who have also been phenomenal in the last 10 years. The apex football body conducted a poll among its members from other 150 countries around the world to find the best men’s player over the last decade. The panel also picked the best player for each continent. While Ronaldo bagged the award for the UEFA region, it was Messi who triumphed overall. Lionel Messi Reacts After Guiding Barcelona to 3-2 Triumph Over Real Betis in La Liga 2020-21.

The Argentina striker has been the cornerstone of the Barcelona team ever since making his professional debut in 2004. In 757 appearances for the Catalan Giants, Messi netted 651 goals – most by any player for a single club. Speaking of his achievements in the last ten years, he has clinched six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies, two Champions Leagues, and four Ballon d’Ors. Cristiano Ronaldo Says ‘As Long as I Keep Going, I Will Give My 100%.

Another Milestone For Messi!!

Lionel Messi has been named the Best Player of the past decade, from 2011-2020, by IFFHS. pic.twitter.com/y3NLsnuBCb — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has earned the second place in the list thanks to his phenomenal performances for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Andres Iniesta, Neymar and Sergio Ramos round off the top five.

Notably, both Messi and Ronaldo can move to different clubs as their on-going contracts with Barcelona and Juventus are set to end next summer. While the Argentina star has been heavily linked with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, Ronaldo can reportedly go back to Manchester United.

