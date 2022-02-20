Nantes beat PSG in what was a major upset in the Ligue 1 this season and midfielder Marco Verratti was left fuming at the referees after the match ended. The PSG mideo lashed out at the referees, questioning a decision made by the referee with regard to Nantes player Dennis Appiah. The defender was initially given a red card for a challenge on Kylian Mbappe but a VAR check later reduced it to a yellow. Verratti, while speaking to Canal+ after the match, said, "The referee should have given [Dennis] Appiah the second yellow for the foul he made [on Mbappe]." Nantes 3–1 PSG, Ligue 1 2021–22 Video Highlights: Parisians Suffer Shock Defeat

"How is it possible not to give him the yellow? We got sh*t on by the referees!" he added further. Appiah escaped a yellow card later for another challenge on Mbappe. PSG were left stunned when fifth-placed Nantes scored three goals within the first 45 minutes of the match. Neymar pulled one back though but there was an embarrassment in store for him as he missed a penalty, which could have reduced the margin. Despite the loss, PSG remained on top of the Ligue 1 2021-22 table with 59 points. Marseille are second with 46 points.

Verratti found support in PSG director Leonardo, who too was not happy with the referees. He said, "The referee should have controlled better. With the fouls committed, we risk having players unavailable for 3 months like the foul on Kylian. There is also the fact that we announced one minute of additional time in the first half and the penalty is whistled at the 49th minute!"

"I don't want to be here to cry. It's deserved to lose, but against us there is this desire to whistle against us. It's embarrassing," he added further.

