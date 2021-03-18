Manchester United visit AC Milan for the second leg of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 tie. Both sides played a 1-1 draw in the first leg but Milan hold the advantage after scoring a key away goal. AC Milan vs Manchester United match will be played at the San Siro Stadium on March 19 (Friday). Both teams are set to welcome back key players, who return after injury recoveries, for this game. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for the MIL vs MUN match should scroll down for all details. Cristiano Ronaldo Revisits his Journey in Football After Surpassing Pele to be the Highest Goal-Scorer, Says ‘Dreams Come True’ (Watch Video).

AC Milan have won only two of their last nine matches in all competitions. They were beaten 0-1 by Napoli in their last match at home, where they are winless in their last four. The Rossoneri have, however, beaten Manchester United in four of their last five meetings at the San Siro. The only loss came in the last clash in 2010. United have also been knocked out in six of the last eight occasions in Europe when they have failed to win the home leg. Hannibal Mejbri Signs New Long-term Deal with Manchester United.

AC Milan vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21, Dream11 Prediction: Goalkeeper - We will pick Dean Henderson (MUN) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

AC Milan vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21, Dream11 Prediction: Defender - Theo Hernandez (MIL), Simon Kjaer (MIL) and Luke Shaw (MUN) will be selected as the three defenders.

AC Milan vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21, Dream11 Prediction: Midfielder - Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Franck Kessie (MIL), Ismael Bennacer (MIL), Sandro Tonali (MIL) should be picked as the midfielders.

AC Milan vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21, Dream11 Prediction: Forwards - Marcus Rashford (MUN), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (MIL) and Ante Rebic (MIL) would be the three forwards.

AC Milan vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21, Dream11 Prediction: Dean Henderson (MUN), Theo Hernandez (MIL), Simon Kjaer (MIL), Luke Shaw (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Franck Kessie (MIL), Ismael Bennacer (MIL), Sandro Tonali (MIL), Marcus Rashford (MUN), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (MIL) and Ante Rebic (MIL).

We will make Bruno Fernandes (MUN) the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic can be picked as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).