The Europa League 2020-21 finals turned out to be a dreamy affair for Villareal as they went on to beat Manchester United to clinch their first title. The match which was held at the Polsat Plus Arena Gdansk went down the live wire and the fans couldn't have asked for more. So by the final whistle, the scoreline read 1-1 with Gerard Monero scoring the first goal at the 26th minute and Edinson Cavani produced an equaliser at the 55th minute. Minutes were added. But then the scoreline remained the same. Villareal Beat Manchester United on Penalties to Clinch Maiden Europa League 2020-21 Title.

Thus we had the penalty shoot-out which became the deciding factor for the teams winning the trophy. But David de Gea missed an important spot-kick and this became the deciding factor for the match. The first 21 penalties were successfully converted before De Gea had his attempt palmed away by Rulli. With this Manchester United lost for the sixth time in seven shootouts.

Now, let's have a look at the goal highlights of the match below:

Talking about the match, Manchester United dominated the possession by 61 per cent and the rest was handled by the home team. The Red Devils took 14 shots out of which only a couple of them ended up being on target whereas Villareal took 12 shots out of which one ended up being the target.

