Cristiano Ronaldo has scripted history by scoring 770 goals and becoming the top scorer by surpassing Pele. Post this, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner took to social media and share his journey so far in his career. Ronaldo posted a short clip that covered almost every aspect of his life on and off the field. It starts off with Cristiano Ronaldo being a little boy and then gradually doing well in football. His career milestones have also been included in the clip which was more than a couple of minutes long. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid Return Possible, Zinedine Zidane Spills Beans on CR7’s Return to Bernabeu.

In the clip, he included his Ballon d'Or Awards, UEFA Nations League winning moments and many more milestones. The clip also shared a glimpse of his famous bicycle kick against Juventus in the Champions League 2018, his Champions League win when he was with Manchester United and many other glorious moments of his career. The clip was captioned, "Dreams become true."

Now let's have a look at the clip shared by CR7 below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest goal scorer in the history of football after he scored a hat-trick against Cagliari. Post this, he shared a long note where he even paid tributes to Pele. In the note, he further promised his fans that he is not done as yet. Even Pele congratulated the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with a tweet on social media.

