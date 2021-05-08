Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said that the club must be ruthless as it aims to undergo a major overhaul after one of the most disappointing seasons in its history. Arsenal were eliminated from the Europa League semi-finals by Villarreal ending the club’s hopes of European football next season. The Gunners are ninth in the Premier League table and needed to win the Europa League for a spot in the UEFA Champions League that would have also ensured European football for the club next season but an exit from the semis has left a European berth out of reach. Neymar Signs New Contract Worth 30m Euros a Season With Paris Saint-Germain, Extends PSG Stay Till 2026.

Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League points table with 49 points from 34 matches and it looks virtually impossible for them to enter the top seven and qualify for Europe with only four rounds of matches remaining in the domestic league. They qualified for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup last season after finishing eighth in the table. But this time Arteta’s men were knocked out from the FA Cup in the fourth round by Southampton. Juventus Transfer News Update: Zinedine Zidane In Contention To Replace Andrea Pirlo.

“This year is not year one. I think a project has its phases and I am telling you we are in a much better position today to be where we want to be very soon, if we do what we have to do. But we have to be ruthless,” the Arsenal boss was quoted as saying by Goal on the club’s projects. “We cannot be crying and stuck on what we don’t have. We have to see what we do have and maximise it to get what we want.

“I want to share the pain that we are all feeling. (The fans) have been incredible with the team and incredible with me since I arrived and I have to show my appreciation first of all. I know their disappointment,” he added. “We are here to give them joy, to give them moments where they can feel proud of what we do. We were able to do that last season and we haven’t this season. We are the ones who have to give them something to cheer about. I don’t think it is time for us to demand anything from them.”

The club is reportedly a major overhaul this summer with David Luiz, Willian and Hector Bellerin all expected to leave the club. Arsenal have also been linked with Houssem Aouar once again and are expected to make a bid for the Lyon midfielder this summer.

