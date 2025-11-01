For the third time in as many weeks, Inter Miami will square off against Nashville SC; however, this time the Herons will travel to Nashville for their away tie in MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs first-round series. Nashville SC vs Inter Miami MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs will be held in Nashville, with the homeside looking to overcome a 1-0 deficit, having lost the playoff-opener at Chase Stadium in Miami. Lionel Messi Signs Contract Extension With Inter Miami; Star Argentina Football to Continue In MLS Till 2028.

So far, the three-match first-round MLS playoff series between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC has been one-way traffic, where the Lionel Messi-led club has dominated. Messi, in particular, is enjoying a great spell against Nashville this season, having scored five goals in the last two meetings across competition between these two clubs.

Inter Miami has yet to lose a match against Nashville in their last 10 matches across competition, and will look to keep their winning streak going here as well. Inter Miami will not want to get complacent, like last season, when they lost to Atlanta United in a first-round playoff loss, having won Game 1.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs

Match Nashville SC vs Inter Miami, Date November 2 Time 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Geodis Park, Nashville Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast in India

When is Nashville SC vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami CF will clash with Nashville SC in the second match of the MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs on Sunday, November 2. The Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF match will be played at the Geodis Park in Nashville, and it will kick off at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). MLS Cup 2025: Lionel Messi’s Double Fires Inter Miami Past Nashville SC in Playoff Opener.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nashville SC vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS Cup 2025 Playoff match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami match live on television in India. For the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF match in MLS Cup Playoffs 2025, online viewing options are listed below. Lionel Messi's India Trip Cancelled? Argentina Football Star's Visit to Kerala Likely to Be Called Off As AFA Set to Undergo Schedule Change, Says Report.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Nashville SC vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Football Match?

Although the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have an MLS season pass.

