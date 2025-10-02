New Zealand vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd T20I 2025: The New Zealand national cricket team will host the Australia national cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series. New Zealand have suffered a defeat against Australia in the first match of the series. They had a batting failure and Australia powered their way to victory. The New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 will be held at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Friday, October 3. The NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 will start at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can read about the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 fantasy prediction below. Australia Defeats New Zealand by Six Wickets in NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025; Tim Robinson’s Century Goes in Vain As Mitchell Marsh’s Heroics Help Visitors Take 1–0 Lead.

Australia secured a victory in the first T20I of the three-match series. Seamers prevailed in Bay Oval as they pushed New Zealand back from the start and despite Tim Robinson's brilliant hundred, New Zealand could only post a competitive total in a good batting surface. Chasing it, Australia comfortably chased down the total led by Mitchell Marsh's half-century. Travis Head supported him well. New Zealand batting will have to step up to the occasion to compete better in the second game which is a series decider. Meanwhile, for Australia, they have to see how the bowling reacts under pressure.

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Devon Conway (NZ)

Batters: Tim Robinson (NZ), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Travis Head (AUS), Tim David (AUS)

All-Rounders: Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Zachary Foulkes (NZ)

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Matt Henry (NZ), Jacob Duffy (NZ). Tim Robinson Scores His Maiden T20I Century, Achieves Feat During NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

Who Will Win New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 2025 Match?

Although New Zealand has more quality spread across the playing XI, Australia are a stronger side in terms of batting firepower on good batting pitches with a short boundary. It was proved in the last match when Australia muscled their way through to New Zealand's total. To compete harder, New Zealand will need more help from the surface, which is unusual at the Bay Oval. Considering the raw force, Australia has a upper hand over New Zealand and hence they are likely to win and secure a series victory.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2025 11:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).