The Australia national cricket team thrashed the New Zealand national cricket team by six wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, October 1. Australia captain Mitchell Marsh was named Player of the Match for his brilliant knock. Batting first, the Black Caps made 181/6 in 20 overs. Tim Robinson slammed his maiden century in T20I cricket. Robinson remained unbeaten on 106 runs off 66 deliveries, with the help of six fours and five sixes. With the ball, Ben Dwarshuis took two wickets. In response, captain Mitchell Marsh played a match-winning knock of 85 off 43 balls with the help of nine fours and five sixes as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Tim Robinson Scores His Maiden T20I Century, Achieves Feat During NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

Australia Defeats New Zealand by Six Wickets in NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025

A dominant win for the Aussies, who take a 1-0 lead in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series 👏 REPORT 👉 https://t.co/jOW6CHkMrD#NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/poqYZsfSI6 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) October 1, 2025

