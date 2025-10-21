UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Newcastle United have not made an ideal start to their 2025/26 UEFA Champions League campaign with the Magpies struggling at 14th in the English Premier League points table. They have a win and loss under their belt in the Champions League so far and next up face Benfica at home. Manager Eddie Howe has a tough job on his hands as he needs to guide his team out of this difficult situation. With games coming up thick and fast, there is not much time to ponder over their latest defeat which came against Brighton. Their adversary Benfica have a legendary manager in the form of Jose Mourinho and will hope his Midas touch returns with them. Dietmar Hamann Urges Bayern Munich To Rethink Early Contract Extension for Harry Kane, Says ‘Extending His Contract Would Be Madness’.

Valentino Livramento, Lewis Hall, and Yoane Wissa have been missing in action for sometime for Newcastle United while Joelinton will likely undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, and Dan Burn will be part of the back four for the hosts with Sandro Tonali controlling the intensity of their play in midfield. Bruno Guimaraes is their driving force in the middle of the park. Nick Woltemade has established himself as the preferred striker with Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy from the wings.

Benfica will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Enzo Barrenechea and Richard Rios forming the double pivot in central midfield. Georgiy Sudakov is set to get the nod in the no 10 role with Vangelis Pavlidis as the central striker. Fredrik Aursnes and Dodi Lukebakio will look to create chances out wide for the team.

Newcastle United vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Newcastle United vs Benfica Date Wednesday, October 22 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Telecast, Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Newcastle United vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Newcastle United will take on Benfica at their home in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 22. The Newcastle United vs Benfica UCL 2025-26 match will be played at the St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch Newcastle United vs Benfica live telecast on the Sony Sports TV channels due to their other commitments. For the Newcastle United vs Benfica online viewing option, read below. UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Bayer Leverkusen CEO Simon Rolfes Finds Peace Again After Turbulent Summer.

How to Get Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Newcastle United vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Newcastle United playing at St James Park often play with vigour and they should be able to complete a 2-0 victory in this tie.

