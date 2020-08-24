It wasn’t a fairytale ending Neymar Jr hoped for as his team were beaten in the finals of the Champions League by Bayern Munich on Sunday at the Estadio da Luz Stadium in Lisbon. The Parisians were undone by their youth academy graduate Kingsley Coman, as the 24-year-old scored just before the hour mark to lead the German champions to their sixth title in club football's biggest competition. PSG 0–1 Bayern Munich, UCL 2019–20 Final Goal Video Highlights.

Neymar Jr watched from the sidelines as for past two seasons the French giants were knocked out of the competition from the Round of 16, but this time, finally injury-free, the Brazilian showed why he was signed for such a record-breaking price by the Parisians as he led PSG to their first-ever Champions League final. PSG Fans Riot in Streets of Paris After Club's Champions League Final Loss to Bayern Munich in Lisbon (See Photos and Videos).

However, this was the furthest that the 28-year-old could lead his team as the French champions were defeated in the summit clash. Following the defeat, Neymar broke down in tears as his and PSG's mission of European glory remains unfulfilled. This defeat leaves Neymar Jr with just one Champions League medal, which he claimed in 2015 with Barcelona.

The Brazilian left the Catalans in 2017, shocking the entire world and since that move, he has been heavily criticised and blamed for PSG’s failure on the European stage. But in a year full of improbabilities, Neymar finally delivered on his potential and earned plaudits from his doubters, for displaying a more matured attitude towards the game.

However, the Brazilian fell short on the grandest stage, as after leading PSG to their best ever European campaign, he could not accomplish their dream of becoming European champions. Instead, it was the former PSG man in Kingsley Coman who came to haunt the Parisians by scoring the game’s only goal.

This loss was disheartening for Neymar, as even though PSG were the underdogs, the Brazilian believed in the impossible. But it wasn’t meant to be as he could not guide his side to European glory and had to be consoled by his team-mates as he burst down in tears.

