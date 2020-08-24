Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the finals of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 in Lisbon on Sunday (August 23, 2020). Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game in the 59th minute as the Bavarians won their sixth-ever European title by beating first-time finalists PSG. This was the Bundesliga side’s first UCL title since 2013, so we take a look at some records created by the German champions. PSG 0–1 Bayern Munich, UCL 2019–20 Final Goal Video Highlights.

As Bayern took on PSG in the finals at the Estadio da Luz Stadium on Sunday, it was Paris Saint Germain youth academy graduated Kingsley Koman, who proved to be the deciding factor as he denied his former side a historic first European cup. The 24-year-old got on the end of a Joshua Kimmich cross to break the deadlock as lead his side to sixth UCL title. PSG Fans Riot in Streets of Paris After Club's Champions League Final Loss to Bayern Munich in Lisbon (See Photos and Videos).

Major Stats and Records From UCL 2019-20 Final

# Bayern Munich Won the Champions League title for the sixth time, only AC Milan (7) and Real Madrid (13) have won the competition more times.

# Bayern Munich matched Barcelona’s record as the only teams to win the European treble two times

# Bayern Munich are the first team to have a 100 per cent win record in a single Champions League season

# Robert Lewandowski finished UCL 2019-20 Campaign as the competition's highest scorer

# Robert Lewandowski ended 2019-20 season with 55 goals, more than any other player in Europe’s top-five leagues

# Hansi Flick (55) is the fifth oldest manager to win the Champions League title

# Kingsley Coman is the fifth Frenchman to score in a Champions League final

# Bayern Munich become only the third side after Real Madrid and Barcelona to score 500 goals in the competition

Bayern Munich ended a turbulent season on the highest of highs as Hansi Flick, who was first appointed as a temporary Bayern Munich boss in November following the sacking of Nico Kovac, turned their season around to win all three major titles his team competed in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).