NorthEast United FC are set to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant on 19 April 2026, in a high-stakes Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 encounter at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. As the season enters its decisive final phase, both clubs are desperate for points; the visitors aim to consolidate their position at the top of the table, while the Highlanders look to secure a late playoff berth in front of their home supporters. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where To Watch NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Lionel Messi Acquires Spanish 3rd Division Club UE Cornella.

Match Fact

Feature Details Tournament Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 Date Sunday, 19 April 2026 Kick-off Time 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT) Venue Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati Live Stream (India) FanCode TV Channel (India) Sony Sports TEN 2 / HD MBSG Position 2nd NEUFC Position 7th

Team News

The primary tactical battle will likely occur in the midfield, where NorthEast’s captain will be tasked with disrupting Mohun Bagan’s fluid transition play. The hosts are expected to field a defensive block to counter the pace of Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh on the wings.

Mohun Bagan may face some selection dilemmas following a congested April schedule. Reports suggest that minor rotations could be made to the backline to manage player fatigue. However, the Mariners’ depth remains their greatest asset, with an array of international talent available on the bench.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IndSuperLeague). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).