Ukrainian player Roman Yaremchuk showed support for his country amidst conflict with Russia after scoring for Benfica in the UEFA Champions League. Reacting to his gesture, he wrote, "This is our country, our history, our culture, our people and our borders. I would like to thank our defenders for their courage."

See His Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roman Yaremchuk (@r.yaremchuk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)