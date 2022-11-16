Germany begin their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a friendly match against Oman. The clash will be played at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman on November 16, 2022 (Wednesday). The German team will look for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Oman vs Germany, warm-up fixture live streaming details, scroll down below. United Arab Emirates vs Argentina, International Friendly 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of UAE vs ARG on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Germany have announced their 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup and will start as one of the favourites. They will be without Timo Werner due to injury but have enough firepower to replicate their feats of 2014. Hansi Flick will be aiming for his team to register a win before heading into the competition in Qatar.

When is Oman vs Germany, International Friendly Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Oman vs Germany, International Friendly match will be played at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman. The game will be held on November 16, 2022 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Oman vs Germany, International Friendly Match?

Fans in India can watch Oman vs Germany, International Friendly match live on Sony Sports Network channels as they will be broadcasting the warm-up games in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD and Sony Six SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Oman vs Germany, International Friendly Match?

The game is likely to be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports could telecast the International Friendly matches in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Oman vs Germany match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

