London, August 4: Chelsea footballer Pedro Rodriguez on Tuesday revealed he underwent successful surgery after suffering a shoulder injury during the FA Cup final.

Pedro landed awkwardly on his shoulder during the match and had to be substituted. Chelsea went on to lose the final against Arsenal, who captured their 14th FA Cup title at the Wembley Stadium.

Pedro uploaded a photo on his Instagram handle, with his right hand supported by a sling and his post read: "The surgery went well, I will be back soon. It was a pity not to win the FA Cup. Thank you for all your support."

Pedro's time at Stamford Bridge is however coming to an end as manager Frank Lampard had earlier confirmed the Spaniard will leave the club at the end of the season.

"The lads have just pretty much serenaded Pedro in the changing room and rightly so because of the career he has had generally, and for this club," Lampard was quoted as saying by BT Sport after Chelsea's 2-0 win over Wolves in their last league match.

"It was his last Premier League game, but the impact he has had here is huge. I want to say a big thanks to Peds and wish him well as he goes forward."

Pedro signed for Chelsea in 2014 from Barcelona for a reported sum of 21 million pounds. He went on to win a Premier League title, a FA Cup and also an Europa League trophy with 'The Blues'. He is expected to join Serie A side Roma in the coming days.

