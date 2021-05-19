Harry Kane is one man who has been trending for his latest transfer rumours. The England captain is in the news for reportedly wanting to leave Tottenham Hotspurs. This has reportedly triggered the interests of many clubs to have him on board. It is also said that Harry Kane is also keeping an eye on Manchester City. After the game against Brighton, last night Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola was asked about the latest rumour about Kane. The former Barcelona member was quite cut with his response and did not spill the beans to fuel any speculations. Harry Kane Transfer News Update: Tottenham Hotspur Slap £175M Fee on Star Striker To Ward Off Clubs.

The Manchester City manager immediately shut down the reporter by saying, "He is a Hotspur player, next question." The video of the incident went viral on social media. There are reports that the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea are interested to have Kane on board. Liverpool is yet another club that was quite keen on having Kane on board. All these clubs have been in touch with Kane's representatives.

Now, let's have a look at the video of the above-mentioned incident:

🗣"Next question, he is a Tottenham Hotspur player please." Pep Guardiola's answer when asked if Harry Kane could join Manchester City this summer pic.twitter.com/2rXCXq1euj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 18, 2021

With this, Kane could be breaking his 12-year-old long stent with Tottenham Hotspurs. It would be interesting to see how this summer pans out for the English player.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2021 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).