Harry Kane is likely to stay at Tottenham Hotspur next season with the club reportedly slapping a 175 million Pounds transfer fee on him. Kane, 27, has been linked with a move away from the club after yet another disappointing season. But Tottenham have reportedly set a massive transfer fee on his name and won’t allow the England captain to leave unless clubs are willing to meet their transfer demand. Kane is yet to win a major trophy in his career. The closest he came to lifting a tittle with Tottenham was in 2014-15 when they lost the League Cup final to Chelsea and then in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League final when they lost to Manchester City. Harry Kane Becomes England’s Top Goal Scorer From Penalties in 2–1 Win Over Poland.

Three years still remain in his current contract at Tottenham which Kane signed in 2018. But with the club out of the title contention in all competitions this season and with little progress since the Champions League final three seasons ago, Kane is desperate to leave his boyhood club and look elsewhere for some silverware in his career. Erling Haaland Transfer News Update: Borussia Dortmund Director Michael Zorc Insists Norwegian Striker Will Stay at the Club Next Season.

But according to a report from The Sun, Kane might be forced into staying at Tottenham next season with the club making it impossible for him to depart by putting a big transfer fee on his name. The report states that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will not do business with any Premier League clubs. Tottenham value Kane in excess of 175 million Pounds and are not willing to sell their star striker for anything less.

Kane has been linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona and the two Manchester clubs but with each of them taking a hit to their finances due to the COVID-19 pandemic a move for that humongous fee looks unlikely. Real Madrid are favourites to sign the 27-year-old but are not in a position to pay such a high transfer fee.

