The 2025–26 Premier League season continues to thrill football fans around the world, with Saturday, August 16, packed with high-stakes matches featuring some of England’s top clubs. From defending champions Manchester City taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers to exciting clashes like Aston Villa vs Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley, today promises goals, drama, and plenty of action. The season kicked off on Friday, August 15, with Liverpool defeating AFC Bournemouth 4–2 at Anfield. Goals from Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong secured the win for defending champions Liverpool, despite a red card for Alexis Mac Allister. Antoine Semenyo scored twice for Bournemouth. And it’s time to stay updated with Premier League matches today (August 16, 2025), all match timings, team previews, live streaming details and where to watch these Premier League fixtures live. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Defending Champion Liverpool Starts New Premier League Season With Win.

Premier League 2025-26 Matches Schedule (All Times in IST)

5:00 PM – Aston Villa vs Newcastle United | Villa Park, Birmingham

Aston Villa begins their season with aspirations of European qualification, while Newcastle United aims to build on last season’s strong performances.

7:30 PM – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham | Amex Stadium, Brighton

Brighton’s attacking style clashes with Fulham’s solid defence in what promises to be a tightly contested match.

7:30 PM – Sunderland vs West Ham United | Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Sunderland looks to secure points in their Premier League return, while West Ham aims to climb higher than last season’s mid-table finish.

7:30 PM – Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tottenham, under new management, hopes to start strong, while Burnley will look to survive the top-flight challenge.

10:00 PM – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City | Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Manchester City begins their title defence against Wolves, who aim to upset the champions at home.

How to Watch Premier League Matches Today on Saturday, August 16, 2025

In India, Premier League matches are broadcast on the Star Sports network and streamed via Disney+ Hotstar. Check local listings for match timings. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 1 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

Saturday, August 16, 2025, is set to deliver a thrilling Premier League experience with high-profile fixtures, standout performers, and intense competition. From title contenders to newly promoted teams, fans can expect action-packed matches across England. Keep track of all live scores, results, and highlights to enjoy the full excitement of Premier League Matchday 1.

