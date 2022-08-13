PSG are set to take on Montpellier in their second Ligue 1 2022-23 clash on Sunday, August 14. The match is set to be played at the Parc des Princes and this game is set to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Parisians have started off the fresh season with a routine victory over Clermont Foot but what would be of more encouragement to them is the fact that star man Lionel Messi found the back of the net in the game on two occasions. Neymar, Marquinhos and Achraf Hakimi too scored as PSG thrashed Clermont Foot 5-0, It would be a no-brainer to pick them as favourites to win their second game on the trot this season. Lionel Messi MISSES OUT on Ballon d’Or 2022 Shortlist As France Football Names Nominees for Top Award

Montpellier too won their game against Troyes 3-2 but they would have to put in one of their best shows to put PSG under pressure in this match. For live streaming and telecast details of this match, scroll down below.

When is for PSG vs Montpellier, Ligue 1 2022-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

PSG vs Montpellier match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Parc des Princes on August 14, 2022 (Sunday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Montpellier, Ligue 1 2022-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Montpellier Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2022-22 matches in India. So Sports 18 1/HD will provide the live telecast of the game on TV.

PSG vs Montpellier, Ligue 1 2022-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the PSG vs Montpellier Ligue 1 2022-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

