Punjab FC, the new entrants of the Indian Super League this season, would be happy with the way they have performed so far. They are currently 9th in the points table with 20 points from 18 games and are above the likes of East Bengal and Chennaiyin in the standings. Consistency has been a problem for the team but with three wins in their last five games, the team will be considerably happy. Up next for them is FC Goa at home, a challenging fixture for the club. The Gaurs are fourth and look on course to make it to the next round. They head into the game on the back of a much-needed win over East Bengal in their previous match. ISL 2023–24: FC Goa Eye Playoff Berth As Crucial Showdown Against Punjab FC.

Luka Majcen, Madih Talal, and Wilmar Jordan will form the front three for Punjab and the trio has done well so far. Ricky Shabong, Nikhil Prabhu, and Ashish Pradhan are part of a dynamic midfield three for the home side and the trio will try and dominate in the central areas. Ravi Kumar in goal should expect a busy day of work.

Odei Onaindia is a key player in defence for FC Goa and he will have the task of marshalling the backline. Noah Sadaoui has been the consistent goal scorer for the side and it will not be a surprise if he finds the back of the net again. Rowlin Borges will be the deep-lying midfielder with the primary focus on shielding the backline. ISL 2023–24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Bag Kolkata Derby Bragging Rights With a 3–1 Win Over East Bengal.

When Is Punjab FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Punjab FC will face FC Goa in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Monday, March 11. The PFC vs FCG match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Punjab FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the Punjab FC vs FC Goa match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Punjab FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Punjab FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. Punjab may be in decent rhythm right now but Goa remain the favourites to win this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2024 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).