Chelsea ended their English Premier League campaign with a place in the UEFA Champions League and now the Blues can target a piece of silverware when they play Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final. Under the able management of Enzo Maresca, a sense of stability is returning to the club and with them back amongst the best of Europe, it should help them get quality players in the transfer window and further consolidate. Real Betis finished sixth in the Spanish La Liga but have won just once in their last five league fixtures. They have however done well with their brand of football and can give a tough fight to Chelsea here. Chelsea 1–0 Djurgarden UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Scores To Secure Enzo Maresca Side’s a Place in UECL Final.

Wesley Fofana will miss out for Chelsea due to injuries while Romeo Lavia is ineligible to play. Nicholas Jackson will lead the attack with Cole Palmer as the attacking playmaker. Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho will be deployed on the wings. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will be the central midfielders.

Antony, termed as one of the biggest flops at Manchester United, has been an absolute star for Real Betis and he will be a key player for them. Isco has been called up to the national team after six years on the back of a brilliant season and he will battle it out in midfield. Giovani Lo Celso has not trained with the team and may miss out on this game. Cedric Bakambu is all set to be the target man upfront.

When is Real Betis vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will take on Real Betis in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Final on Thursday, May 29. The Real Betis vs Chelsea Conference League Final is set to be played at Stadion Miejski in Poland, and will start at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Real Betis' Antony Breaks Down While Reflecting on Manchester United Tenure, Says ‘I Couldn’t Take It Anymore’.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the Real Betis vs Chelsea Conference League Final match live telecast on the Sony Ten Sports 5 TV channel. For Real Betis vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Betis vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Real Betis vs Chelsea UECL Final live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio TV will also provide online viewing options for Europa Conference League matches. Expect a Chelsea dominance with the Blues winning the game 0-2.

