With a 4-1 aggregate advantage, Chelsea hosted Djurgarden in UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 second leg semifinal at home and booked a place in the competition final with a 1-0 victory. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the lone goal of the match in the 38th minute, which gave Chelsea the victory. Coach Enzo Maresca rested several starters and fielded a young side, including the decision to play 16-year-old Reggie Walsh. It was not the smoothest of wins for Chelsea, but the quality between both sides looked gigantic. Chelsea will take on Real Betis in the UECL 2024-25 Final on May 28. Manchester United 1-4 Athletic Bilbao UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Mason Mount Hits Brace, Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund Hit Goal Each To Put Red Devils Through To UEL Final.

Chelsea To Face Real Betis in UECL 204-25 Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)