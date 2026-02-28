La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: La Liga 2025-26 leaders Barcelona face a stern test of their title credentials as they welcome third-placed Villarreal to the Spotify Camp Nou on 28 February 2026. With only two places separating the sides in the league standings, this Matchday 26 encounter promises to be a pivotal clash. Hansi Flick’s men are looking to extend their advantage at the summit, while the visiting Yellow Submarine aim to solidify their Champions League qualification hopes. Will Lamine Yamal Play Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga 2025–26 Match?.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on February 28.

Venue: Spotify Nou Camp in Barcelona

Time: 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Barcelona vs Villarreal Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Barcelona vs Villarreal live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Cristiano Ronaldo Acquires Stake in Saudi-Owned Spanish Club Almeria.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Team News

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick will rely on the attacking threat of teenager Lamine Yamal and veteran striker Robert Lewandowski to lead the line. The hosts remain without Andreas Christensen and Frenkie de Jong due to injuries, while Gerard Martín serves a suspension. Midfielders Pedri and Fermín López are expected to be heavily involved following their recent strong performances.

For Villarreal, defensive injuries remain a concern, with Logan Costa and Juan Foyth ruled out. However, they will look to exploit Barcelona on the counter-attack, relying heavily on their potent forward line, spearheaded by Ayoze Pérez and Georges Mikautadze.

