Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

It is time for the Madrid Derby in Spanish La Liga a few weeks after the two sides met in a fascinating clash in the Supercopa De Espana in Saudi Arabia. The Los Blancos have a three-point lead over arch-rivals Barcelona at the moment and will be looking widen the gap albeit temporarily. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are fifth in league with 36 points from 21 games. After being on a three game-winning run, Diego Simeone’s men have tasted a draw and a defeat in their last two matches and need a win under their belt. The Madrid derbies have not produced the goals in the last few years, and it will be interesting to see how the teams set up tonight. Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Football Score Updates.

Eden Hazard is back training with the first-team squad but the game against Atletico Madrid might come too soon for the Belgian international. Karim Benzema and Casemiro are expected to start for the hosts while Isco will start out wide. Youngster Rodrygo could keep Vinicius Jr out of the first-team action though the latter is quite a handful from the bench. The return of Marcelo has also boosted Madrid’s offensive play, particularly on the wings.

Joao Felix has been ruled out of the game due to a muscle injury with Koke in contention for a start out wide. Alvaro Morata is the first choice in the lone striker role, and he will be flanked by Angel Correa on the right. Thomas Partey is instrumental in Atletico Madrid wrestling control from Real Madrid in midfield but the Ghanaian international needs Hector Herrera and Saul Niguez to be at their best too.

When is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 football match is scheduled to take place on February 01 (Saturday). The match will kick off at 08:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be held at Stadium Santiago Bernabéu.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Sadly, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live telecast will not be available on any TV channels in India as there is no official broadcaster for Spanish La Liga 2019-20. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPN) did telecast previous season in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Despite the unavailability of the official broadcaster of Spanish La Liga in India (which means no Hot Star or Sony Liv app), one can still catch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match online via live streaming on La Liga's official Facebook page. You can also follow LatestLY for live football score updates. It will be a close contest with not too many goals, and both these Madrid clubs will cancel each other out at the end of 90 minutes.