Madrid Derby La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: It is time for the first Madrid Derby this campaign as Atletico Madrid welcome arch rivals Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. Hosts Atletico Madrid are ninth on the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 points table with 9 points from 6 matches played. They are unbeaten in the last five games, but only have two wins to show for in this period. Their opponents, Real Madrid though are hitting top gear, winning all their league fixtures to sit top of the table. Xabi Alonso will feel his team will need to get through this stern test if they are serious about being crowned champions. Atletico Madrid versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the FanCode app from 7:45 PM IST. Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For La Liga 2025-26 Madrid Derby Match at Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Jose Gimenez, Johnny Cardoso, and Thiago Almada are the players missing out for Atletico Madrid, but Alex Baena is all set to feature after recovering. Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth will form the two-man forward line, with veteran midfielder Koke forming a partnership with Pablo Barrios in the central areas. Giovanni Simeone and Conor Gallagher will be deployed out wide.

Kylian Mbappe is in great goal-scoring form at the moment and it will take a special effort from the Atletico Madrid defence to stop him. Vinicius Jr and Franco Mastantuono are the preferred choice for the wide attacker role. Arda Guler and Federico Valverde will venture forward to support the attackers from midfield. Aurelien Tchouameni will slot in as the defensive midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Madrid Derby Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Date Saturday, September 27 Time 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

La Liga 2025-26 is set to witness its first Madrid derby as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid lock horns on Saturday, September 27. The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Madrid derby match is set to be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano and it will start at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Levante will bank on home support to see them through the challenge, but Real Madrid will emerge as the winners with the quality they have.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2025 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).