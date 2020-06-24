Real Madrid (RM) will take on Mallorca (MLC) in the latest round of La Liga fixtures. RM vs MLC match will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on June 24, 2020 (late Wednesday night). Los Blancos will once again be looking to move to the top of the league with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Team for Real Madrid vs Mallorca can scroll down below for more details. La Liga 2019–20: Sergio Ramos Creates Goal-Scoring History in Real Madrid’s Win Over Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid will be without the services of Casemiro who has been suspended for this match after picking up a booking against Real Sociedad. Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos’s participation is also in doubt due to the knee injury suffered in the previous fixture. Mallorca have no suspension or injury problems to deal with and are expected to line-up with their strongest possible XI on the field. Barcelona 1–0 Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2019–20 Match Result: Ivan Rakitic Guides Catalan’s to Narrow Win.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) should be your keeper for this clash.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Dani Carvajal (RM), Raphael Varane (RM) and Valjent (MLC) should be the players in your defence.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Luka Modric (RM), Eden Hazard (RM), Marco Asensio (RM), Slava Sevilla (MLC) and Take Kubo (MLC) can be picked as your midfielders.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining two slots in your team must be filled by Karim Benzema (RM) and Ante Budimir (MLC).

Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Dani Carvajal (RM), Raphael Varane (RM), Valjent (MLC), Luka Modric (RM), Eden Hazard (RM), Marco Asensio (RM), Slava Sevilla (MLC), Take Kubo (MLC), Karim Benzema (RM) and Ante Budimir (MLC).

Karim Benzema (RM) is in great form and should be selected as your captain while Ante Budimir (MLC) van be picked as your vice-captain.

