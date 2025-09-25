On September 23, Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or 2025, becoming the only player to win the trophy twice. Now, just after three days, on September 26, the club he represents, FC Barcelona are back in action, set to lock horns with Real Oviedo in La Liga 2025-26. The Real Oviedo vs Barcelona LaLiga 2025-26 match is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match is scheduled to be held at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo. Lamine Yamal Wins Kopa Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards, 18-Year-Old Becomes First Player to Win Honour Twice; Vicky Lopez Bags Inaugural Women's Kopa Trophy.

Ahead of the Real Oviedo vs Barcelona LaLiga 2025-26, Barca stands in the second spot in the points table, with 13 points from five matches. They are one of the only three sides that remain unbeaten in the ongoing Spanish top division. Hosts Real Oviedo are having a very different picture, having just three points from five matches, and struggling at 18th spot. Fans looking to know if Lamine Yamal, who finished second in the best player men's category in Ballon d'Or 2025, will be playing in the Real Oviedo vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will get their answer below.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Real Oviedo vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 Match?

Lamine Yamal is suffering from a groin injury and has last played in a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano. The 18-year-old winger has since then missed matches against Valencia, Newcastle United, and Getafe. Due to his groin injury, Lamine Yamal is expected to miss the Real Oviedo vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match as well. Barcelona Midfielder Pablo Gavi Ruled Out for 4–5 Months After Knee Surgery.

Despite the Spanish forward missing out on the Real Oviedo vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match, Hansi Flick is expected to have no worries. The side has been dominant in all three games, even without Yamal> Flick might have his usual 4-2-3-1 formation, with Raphinha on the right wing, and Marcus Rashford on the left, and Dani Olmo as CAM.

