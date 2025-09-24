Mumbai, September 24: FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi will be out of until February or March after he underwent an exploratory operation on his right knee. Gavi suffered the injury in training before last international break and had been following a "conservative" treatment that had not given the necessary results. He underwent intense sporting stress tests after finishing his conservation course of treatment for the radial injury to the internal meniscus in his right knee. La Liga 2025–26 Results: Barcelona Move to Second Spot After Comfortable 3–0 Win Over Getafe; Atletico Madrid Drop More Points in 1–1 Draw With RCD Mallorca.

"First team player Pablo Páez Gavira 'Gavi' has had an arthroscopy to resolve a medial meniscus injury, which was sutured to preserve the meniscus. Recovery time is estimated at around 4-5 months," Barca said in a statement.

The injury is to the same knee where Gavi suffered a torn cruciate ligament while playing for Spain in November 2023, which kept him out of action for a year. The news comes after it was confirmed that Fermin Lopez will be out of action with a groin injury, while Lamine Yamal has also missed last week's action with a pelvic problem. Newcastle United 1-2 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Marcus Rashford Scores Brace as Catalan Giants Attain Winning Start to UCL Campaign (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lopez has an iliopsoas muscle injury in his left leg. He will be out of action for around three weeks. The midfielder came on the second half of Sunday's 3-0 win over Getafe and was injured in the very last seconds of the game at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. Barca have a midweek trip to Oviedo. Hansi Flick gave his players the day off on Monday following the 3-0 defeat of Getafe on Sunday.

The good news was the returns of Alejandro Balde and Pau Cubarsi. Both players trained with the group. It was Balde's first session for several days, so he took things cautiously, while Cubarsí was rested as a precautionary measure ahead of the game with Getafe, but was included in the squad and now seems back to his full self. The team was also joined by Barca Atletic's Dro.

