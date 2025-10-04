Real Oviedo vs Levante, La Liga 2025–26 Live Streaming in India: Real Oviedo and Levante will clash in a game between two lower ranked teams of the Spanish La Liga. Real Oviedo have managed 6 points from 7 games to be at the 14th spot while Levante have a point less than them and are the 15th rank. Surviving the relegation battle will be on top of the agenda for both these teams who lack consistency so far. Real Oviedo ended their three game losing streak with a much needed victory over Valencia. Levante on the other hand have managed just a solitary win in their last five matches and is a cause for concern. Lamine Yamal Injury: Barcelona Star Experiences Discomfort in Pubic Area After UCL 2025–26 Clash Against PSG, To Be out of Action for 2–3 Weeks.

Luka Illic received his marching orders in the game against Valencia and misses out for Levante through suspension. Jaime Vazquez, Nacho Vidal, and Alvaro Lemos are the players missing out courtesy injuries. Ovie Ejaria is not match fit and it will be interesting to see if he makes the matochday squad for Levante. Leander Dendoncker will be the star performer in midfield and he will be supported by Santiago Colombatto and Alberto Reina. Federico Viñas will feature in the lone striker role.

Levante will line up in a 4-4-2 formation with Ivan Romero and Etta Eyong forming the strike partnership in the final third. Kervin Arriaga and Unai Vencedor will be the two box-to-box midfielders while Roger Brugué and Carlos Álvarez are the traditional wingers. Matías Moreno will be the leader at the back for the visitors.

Real Oviedo vs Levante La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Real Oviedo vs Levante Date Saturday, October 4 Time 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio Carlos Tartiere Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Real Oviedo vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Ovideo will host Levante in the La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, October 4. The Real Oviedo vs Levante La Liga match is set to be played at Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo and start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). La Liga 2025–26: Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde on Target As Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad 2–1 To Go Top of Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Oviedo vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Osasuna vs Getafe live due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Oviedo vs Levante La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Real Oviedo vs Levante La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Oviedo vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Oviedo vs Levante live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass. Real Oviedo at home will fancy their chances in this tie and they could well secure a 1-0 win here.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2025 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).