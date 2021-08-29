Lionel Messi was included in the 22-member squad against Reims and the game will be hosted tonight against Reims. This simply means that Lionel Messi could debut for PSG. We are sure that all Lionel Messi fans who are waiting to watch him in PSG colours will be quite happy with the same. Lionel Messi joined PSG earlier this month in August after ending his 21-year long stint with Barcelona. The best part is that Neymar Jr is also a part of the squad. Lionel Messi Expected To Make PSG Debut Next Week In Ligue 1 2021-22 Encounter Against Reims.

For a long time now, the fans are also keen to watch Neymar and Messi in action together in the same colours. In fact, during one of the conferences, the Brazilian had even said that they would want Messi in his team and would be more than willing to give away his spot to the Argentine. Now that the two are in the same team, we are sure that this is quite the icing on the cake. Reims vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Check out the full squad below:

📋 A group of 22 players are in the squad for the trip to Reims 👀#SDRPSGpic.twitter.com/8PONgR8rH2 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 29, 2021

Kylian Mbappe who has been in the news for his transfer to Real Madrid will has been included in the squad. Messi has been training hard with the team and the official account of PSG also keeps posting these snaps online. Now it would be interesting to see if Messi debuts for PSG tonight!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2021 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).