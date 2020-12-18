The FIFA Men’s Player of the Year 2020 awards was declared last night. Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski defeated Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to walk away with the gong. The awards are given on the basis of the votes of the coaches and the players. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were revealed earlier. Now Robert Lewandowski’s votes were also revealed. The Bayern Munich striker had snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and had voted of for PSG striker Neymar Jr, Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne. Robert Lewandowski Wins Best FIFA Men's Player 2020 Award, Beats Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi.

In the Best Coach category, the German striker voted for Hans-Dieter Flick, Jurgen Klopp and Leed's United Marcelo Bielsa. Klopp went on to win the gong as he added the Premier League 2020-21 trophy. Check out the full list of winners below:

Men’s Player: Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich)

Women’s Player: Lucy Bronze (England/Lyon)

Women’s Coach: Sarina Wiegman (The Netherlands)

Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Women’s Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (France/Lyon)

Men’s Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany/Bayern Munich)

FIFPRO Women’s World11:

Christiane Endler (Chile) (GK), Lucy Bronze (England), Wendie Renard (France), Millie Bright (England), Delphine Cascarino (France); Barbara Bonansea(Italy), Veronica Boquete(Italy), Megan Rapinoe (USA), Pernille Harder(Denmark), Vivianne Miedema(Netherlands), Tobin Heath(USA).

FIFPRO Men’s World11:

Alisson Becker (Brazil) (GK), Trent-Alexander Arnold (England), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Alphoso Davies (Canada), Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium), Thiago Alcantara (Spain), Joshua Kimmich (Germany)l, Lionel Messi (Argentina), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

FIFA Puskás Award: Son Heung-Min (Tottenham vs Burnley)

Bayern Munich also flaunted the pictures of their striker winning the award. The ceremony was held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

