It is described as the biggest game in Indian football with close to a lakh people witnessing it in the years gone by. But recently, both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal struggled to keep their identity alive and now have got shelter in the form of the Indian Super League. East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan’s clash is bound to generate waves and expect a lot of flash points when the two Bengal giants collide. ATK won their opener against Kerala Blasters while East Bengal play their first game of the campaign. England and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is in charge of East Bengal and it will be interesting to see how he prepares his team against a veteran in Antonio Habas in the opposite dugout. SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020–21: Sandesh Jhingan, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Roy Krishna & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in SCEB vs ATKMB ISL Match.

Former Hamburg youth player Matti Steinmann is the main player for East Bengal in midfield and he will be eager to impose himself on the game from the onset. CK Vineeth has been at several clubs in ISL and needs some consistency with his performances in the attacking third. Sehnaj Singh is another quality Indian player in their ranks and can be vital for East Bengal.

ATK’s Roy Krishna was on the scoresheet in their previous game and he seems to be in the same form which he showed last year. Pronay Halder in the defensive midfield role binds the team together and never shies away from a crunching tackle or two. It is due to his defensive discipline that the likes of Javi Hernandez and Carl McHugh can push up when needed. SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

When is SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on November 27 (Friday). The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the SCEB vs ATKMB online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV. Not much has been written about East Bengal over the past many years now and they remain a mystery. There is a strong possibility of the game ending in a draw.

