East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan resume their fierce rivalry, this time in the Indian Super League The two giants of Indian football have clashed over a period of hundred years and across several competitions. ATK are currently third in the league with a win in their opening game against Kerala Blasters. They created plenty of chances in that game and the solitary goal would have been more of a disappointment for them. East Bengal have some quality foreign players in their ranks and look like putting up a good show this evening. Ahead of the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan game, a look at the players to watch out for. SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Roy Krishna

Fijian skipper Roy Krishna has been brilliant in attack ever since he was snapped up the Kolkata club. If his team is not dominating, he has the ability to drop deep and try and create a few openings for his club.

Pronay Haldar

The ATK midfielder is known for his ability to break up opposition play and act as a link between defence and attack. A string of good performance for ATK could help him cement an India spot again.

Sandesh Jhingan

Having been troubled by injuries over the past two years, it is nice to see Indian international defender Sandesh Jhingan back and firing all cylinders. He played on the left of a back three for ATK, which is an unusual position for him but did well. SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21: Check out Predicted Starting XI for Bengal Derby.

Matti Steinmann

The German midfielder is an important player for East Bengal and is expected to make the team tick. He is a proper box to box midfielder, who can join the attack if the team is dominating play.

Jeje Lalpekhlua

The former Chennaiyin man will line up against his former team Mohun Bagan with the aim to inflict damage. With 19 goals in the ISL, he is up there with one of the best Indian performers although the goals had dried up in the past few seasons.

This game should be a tightly contested affair with a 1-1 being the most probable score at the end of ninety minutes.

