Sergio Aguero Birthday Special: Here's A Look at Top 7 Goals by One of The Finest Striker from Argentina (Watch Videos)

File picture of Sergio Aguero (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero is one of Argentina’s finest ever striker with a flurry of goals in his spells in Spain and England. The talismanic South American has an aura about his game which completely transformed Manchester City’s fortunes in the English Premier League. Atletico Madrid were the first club to recognise the brilliance of Sergio Aguero when they signed him in 2006. With 74 goals in 175 outings, he made waves in the La Liga before joining an exciting project in Manchester with Saudi ownership at Etihad. It will be fare to say he is greatest City player in their history with 180 goals in 261 games. As Sergio Aguero turns 32, we take a look at seven of his memorable goals that show his pure class. 'I was Bored': Sergio Aguero Phones Lionel Messi in Middle of Live Stream.

Atletico Madrid vs Almeria, 2008/09: A young Sergio Aguero made a mockery of Almeria defence, cutting back and forth on his left and right foot before setting free a world class curler in the top corner.

RCD Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid – 2010/11: A nonchalant finish from Atletico Madrid skipper Sergio Aguero left the Mallorca supporters mesmerised with the way Kun Aguero brings the ball down and scores from an impossible angle.

Argentina vs Iceland – 2018: A goal at football’s greatest tournament is always special for any player and this strike from Sergio Aguero against Iceland speaks volumes about his technical ability. Controlling a difficult pass on the turn, Sergio Aguero let fly from a reverse angle to set the Argentina crowd into a tizzy.

Arsenal vs Manchester City – 2018/19: Goal scoring is sometime made easy by Sergio Aguero as his goal against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup proves. A slight nudge to Shkodran Mustafi followed by an audacious chip that left Arsenal keeper David Ospina in no man’s land.

Manchester City vs Swansea – 2011/12: A long range pile driver from Sergio Aguero is rare considering he is more of a lethal force in the box. But as Swansea were to find, the Argentinian marksman ain’t that bad at letting fly.

Chelsea vs Manchester City – 2013/14: Sergio Aguero’s brilliant finishing is not limited to his right foot with his left foot being equally brilliant. Played through between the defence, Aguero’s drive gave Petr Cecz no chance.

Manchester City vs QPR – 2011/12: With minutes ticking away on the clock, Manchester City’s title hopes were diminishing until Sergio Aguero scored the most dramatic goal of his life to make his club the English champions.

Sergio Aguero has a good three seasons under his belt in top flight football and with his stable career at Manchester City, expect the marksman to continue enthralling the fans with his exploits.