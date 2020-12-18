Serie A has always been known as a tough defensive league and is famous for producing some of the best defenders in world football and playing in such a league is not an easy thing for any forward. But in recent years, many world-class forwards have been attracted to Italian football and the changing style of play in the league. So here we take a look at some of the best forwards in Serie A this season. Juventus Congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Barbara Bonansea After Their Inclusion in Respective FIFPro World XI.

Despite not being the most successful league in European competitions, Serie A still remains one of the toughest leagues to play in and is very much seen as the highest of standards across the world. Some of the best forwards in the world such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku have moved to Italy in recent years, adding more glamour to a traditionally defensive league.

Five Best Forwards in Serie A 2020-21

5. Andrea Belotti (Torino)

The Torino man has been a consistent performer in Serie A over the years and this season has been no different. Despite the Turin side battling relegation, their skipper has been in sensational form and remains the only positive about them this season. In 11 games, Andrea Belotti has scored nine goals and assisted two, playing pat in more than 50 per cent of his team’s goals.

4. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

The Belgian has continued his last season’s form and is one of three joint-leading scorers in the league. Romelu Lukau has scored 10 goals in 11 appearances this season, helping Inter Milan to second in the table, a point behind rivals AC Milan. His link-up play with Lautaro Martinez has been one of the stand out factors this season.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

The Portuguese is the leading scorer for Juventus this season despite missing a number of games this season. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 10 goals in eight games this season but most of them have resulted in rescuing Juventus from dropping points. The 35-year-old is averaging a goal every 65 minutes in the league this season.

2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan)

At 38-years of age, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still going strong and is one of the leading scorers in the league. The Swedish star has scored 10 goals in just six games this season, netting in every 53 minutes along with one assist. Courtesy of his goals, AC Milan currently hold the top spot in Serie A.

1. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (AS Roma)

The Armenian after troubled few years seems to have found his feet in Italian football. Mkhitaryan has been in sensational form this season and has been the main contributor behind AS Roma’s early title push. Mkhitaryan has scored seven goals this season along with providing five assists and has also created league-high 20 chances for his team-mates.

