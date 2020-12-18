Juventus congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo and Barabara Bonansea after both the players made it into the respective Men’s and Women’s FIFA FIFPro World XI at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo was also among the nominees for the Best Men’s Player Award at the gala but came in second as Bayern Munch striker Robert Lewandowski won the award for the very first time in his career after a stellar individual and team campaign. Here's Who Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Voted For At the Annual Awards.

‘Congratulations to @cristiano & @barbarabonansea on being named in the respective Men’s & Women’s FIFA FIFPro #World11’ Juventus wrote on their official social media while sending good wishes to both their players. Both Ronaldo and Bonanensa were the only players from the Turin club to make it into the respective FIFA World XI.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juventus (@juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo fell short on his bid to win the FIFA Best Men’s Player award for the record third time as he came in second after Robert Lewandowski. However, the Portuguese managed to get a place in the World XI alongside the Polish striker and his long-time rival Lionel Messi, who came third in the Best player category.

Meanwhile, Barabara Bonanensa is the only Italian and Juventus player to make it into the Women’s World XI. Bonanensa joined the Turin side in 2017 and has scored at an impressive rate for them, netting 32 goals in 42 league appearances. The 29-year-old won the league title in her first year at the club. In the 2018–19 season, she helped Juventus secure the double, winning the league title and domestic cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).