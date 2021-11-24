Real Madrid look to move closer to UCL 2021-22 Round of 16 qualification when they take on Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol in the latest round of Champions League fixtures. The clash will be played at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in Tiraspol on November 24, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for Sheriff vs Real Madrid, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Barcelona vs Benfica, UCL 2021-22 Match Ends With Goalless Draw.

Sheriff Tiraspol made a sensational start to their maiden UEFA Champions League campaign with consecutive victories including a win over record European champions Real Madrid. However, back-to-back defeat has seen them fall behind in the race for Round of 16 qualification but maximum points tonight will bring them back in contention. Meanwhile, Real Madrid top the group and can confirm qualification with a win. Chelsea Thrashes Juventus 4-0 in UCL 2021-22 Match.

When is Sheriff vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Sheriff vs Real Madrid clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in Tiraspol on November 25, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Sheriff vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Sheriff vs Real Madrid on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Sheriff vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Sheriff vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

