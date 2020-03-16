Spanish Football Coach Francisco Garcia Dies Due to Coronavirus, 21-Year-Old Was Also Suffering from Leukaemia

Francisco Garcia (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Coronavirus has spread throughout the globe and almost every day we hear new cases of more and more people getting affected and dying due to the deadly disease. Now the virus has claimed the life of a Spanish coach Francisco Garcia. The 21-year-old was already suffering from leukaemia which made him even more vulnerable. However, he was informed about leukaemia only after he went to the hospital with the symptoms of coronavirus. Malaga-based club Atletico Portada Alta confirmed the death of the football coach. Juventus Wishes Paul Pogba on His Birthday, Suggests Fans to 'Dab' While Coughing and Sneezing.

Club president Pep Bueno in a statement said that he could not believe that Francisco was no more. He further went to reveal how the 21-year old’s condition deteriorated swiftly. “Francisco was a great guy and a very talented coach. We are all still shocked. The hospital rang me at 7 pm on Sunday to say his condition had stabilised, but then an hour later. The coronavirus came together with a bad illness he had. I can't believe it has happened,” he said.

The global pandemic situation has brought many sporting events to a halt. The Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga have been postponed with the outburst of coronavirus. Many footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi and others have urged the fans to stay at home and follow the guidelines provided by the World Health Organization. In India, even the IPL 2020 which was supposed to begin from March 29, 2020, has been postponed to April 15, 2020. Coming back to the story, May Francisco 's soul Rest in Peace!