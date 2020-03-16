Juventus Wishes Paul Pogba on His Birthday, Suggests Fans to 'Dab' While Coughing and Sneezing

Paul Pogba (Photo Credits: Getty)

Paul Pogba celebrated his 27th birthday on March 15, 2020, i.e. yesterday. Needless to say, the fans in huge numbers had poured their wishes for the Manchester United mid-fielder on his birthday. Now Serie A’ team Juventus also joined the bandwagon to wish the Manchester United midfielder. While wishing the Frenchman, the team also urged the fans to follow the dab while coughing and sneezing. The message to the fans was given in the wake of the outburst of coronavirus. As a precaution, the people have been instructed to sneeze or cough on their elbows which would further not spread the germs to others. Paul Pogba Injury Update: Manchester United Midfielder May Not Return Until December, Says Head Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In the wake of the deadly coronavirus, many sporting events including the UEFA Champions League matches at the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and others have been brought to a halt. Amidst the chaos, the players have also flown to their homes and will only be back after further notice from the club.

Juventus wished Paul Pogba and posted a message. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday, Paul! 🐙🎂 A post shared by Juventus Football Club (@juventus) on Mar 15, 2020 at 4:45am PDT

Talking about Paul Pogba he has come up with a fundraising initiative on his birthday. He has joined the UNICEF to raise £27,000 to help those in need of help because of coronavirus. “It's my birthday and I'm always grateful that me, my family and friends are healthy. Nonetheless, not everybody is in good health right now. The #Coronavirus pandemic is affecting the health and lives of many, including children. The impact of a large-scale outbreak, especially on poor and vulnerable children, can be immense,” read the post by Pogba.