London, July 16: Arsenal secured a 2-1 win over Premier League champions, Liverpool, here on Thursday. Arsenal displayed a sublime form following Liverpool's early one-goal lead as the Mikel Arteta-led side scored two brilliant goals to overturn the visitors' lead. Arsenal End Liverpool’s Record Points Chase With 2–1 Win; Twitterati Troll New Premier League Champions for Shock Defeat (See Reactions).

Sadio Mane scored the opening goal of the match in the 20th minute, putting Liverpool ahead of Arsenal. However, strikes from Alex Lacazette and Reiss Nelson put Arsenal in charge.

Sadio Mane Puts Liverpool Ahead

Sadio #Mané has scored six goals against Arsenal in the PL, only against Crystal Palace (nine) does he have more in the competition. #LFC pic.twitter.com/bwyIeb1IG8 — KING SALAH (@LfcNo10) July 15, 2020

Arsenal's both the goal came after Liverpool players made perilous mistakes. Virgil van Dijk's mistake led to Arsenal's first goal, scored by Lacazette, after which they were benefitted from Alisson Becker's mistake. Liverpool's goalkeeper played a pass straight to Lacazette, who found Nelson to slot home his first Premier League goal.

Lacazette Makes Most of Virgil van Dijk Error

Lacazette goal, look at this from mr ‘best defender in the world’ Van dijk 👀👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/JwR603gIlX — ً (@KieranCFC88) July 15, 2020

Reiss Nelseon Makes it 2-1 to Arsenal

NELSON MAKES IT TWO!! After taking the ball off Van Dijk to create the first, he scores himself! Arsenal lead Liverpool 2-1! #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/PnTtbHhQha — Take Ballon D’or 2023 (@TechnicalTake26) July 15, 2020

The scoreline remained the same despite the visitors' exertions in the second half. Liverpool have already sealed the Premier League title and currently have 93 points. Arsenal, on the other hand, hold the ninth place on the table with 53 points. Arsenal will next take on Manchester City on July 19.

