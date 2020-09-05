World champions France will begin their UEFA Nations League 2020-21 campaign against Sweden at the Friends Arena on September 5 (Saturday). The World Cup winners have struggled for form in recent times after a brilliant 2016-18 period in which they reached the Euro finals and won the World Cup. They were, however, in great touch at the Euro qualifiers and will hope to carry on that form. Sweden are on an eight-match unbeaten run. Meanwhile, fans of Dream11 fantasy teams searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for SWE vs FRA UEFA Nations League clash, please scroll down. UEFA Nations League 2020-21: Schedule, Format, Groups, Participating Teams And All You Need to Know About the Football Tournament.

France will miss Paul Pogba and Tanguy Ndombele both of whom withdrew from the squad after testing positive for COVID-19. The remainder of the squad is, however, available for Didier Deschamps. Sweden have no such injury concerns. Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof is available after a short period of illness.

Sweden vs France, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – France captain Hugo Lloris (FRA) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy side.

Sweden vs France, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ludwig Augustinsson (SWE), Clement Lenglet (FRA) and Ferland Mendy (FRA) will be the three defenders in this team.

Sweden vs France, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – N’Golo Kante (FRA), Emil Forsberg (SWE), Sebastian Larsson (SWE) and Dejan Kulusevski (SWE) will be the other midfielders in this side.

Sweden vs France, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Kylian Mbappe (FRA), Alexander Isak (SWE) and Antoine Griezmann (FRA) will be the three attackers.

Sweden vs France, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Hugo Lloris (FRA), Ludwig Augustinsson (SWE), Clement Lenglet (FRA), Ferland Mendy (FRA), N’Golo Kante (FRA), Emil Forsberg (SWE), Sebastian Larsson (SWE), Dejan Kulusevski (SWE), Kylian Mbappe (FRA), Alexander Isak (SWE) and Antoine Griezmann (FRA).

Kylian Mbappe (FRA) should be picked as the captain of this fantasy side while Antoine Griezmann (FRA) can be made the second-choice captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).